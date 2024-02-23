BREAKING

Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Subway, a takeaway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton was given the maximum score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 takeaways with ratings, 191 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.