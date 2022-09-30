Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kokoro, a takeaway at 57 North Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 296 takeaways with ratings, 191 (65%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.