Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fortune House, a takeaway at 83 Blatchington Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on September 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 293 takeaways with ratings, 192 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.