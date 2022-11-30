Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cha Tea And Central Kitchen, a takeaway at 166 Church Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 292 takeaways with ratings, 194 (66%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.