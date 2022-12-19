Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
18 minutes ago
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Master Wraps, a takeaway at 28 Whitehawk Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.