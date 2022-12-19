Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
18 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Master Wraps, a takeaway at 28 Whitehawk Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 294 takeaways with ratings, 195 (66%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.