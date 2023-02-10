Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
53 minutes ago
Pizza Hot 4 U, a takeaway at 24 Boundary Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 283 takeaways with ratings, 191 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.