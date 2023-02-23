Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Patcham Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 46 Ladies Mile Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 282 takeaways with ratings, 188 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.