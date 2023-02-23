Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Patcham Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 46 Ladies Mile Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 282 takeaways with ratings, 188 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.