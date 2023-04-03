Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Super Chinese, a takeaway at 34 New England Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 281 takeaways with ratings, 187 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.