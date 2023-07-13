Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST
Yummie Pizza, a takeaway at 154 Church Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 275 takeaways with ratings, 188 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.