Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shanghai Garden, a takeaway at 50 George Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on June 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 275 takeaways with ratings, 188 (68%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.