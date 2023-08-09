Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
WFC, a takeaway at 30 Whitehawk Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 274 takeaways with ratings, 189 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.