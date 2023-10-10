Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beijing Garden, a takeaway at 6 County Oak Avenue, Brighton was given the score after assessment on September 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 267 takeaways with ratings, 185 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.