Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yummie Grill And Pizza, a takeaway at 3 Islingword Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 264 takeaways with ratings, 183 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.