Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Saffrons, a takeaway at 20 Whitehawk Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 259 takeaways with ratings, 185 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.