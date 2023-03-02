Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
The Chicken Club, a takeaway at 72 Western Road, Brighton was given the minimum score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 282 takeaways with ratings, 188 (67%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.