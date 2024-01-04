Care homes given new ratings in Brighton and Hove
A pair of care homes have been given new scores in Brighton and Hove in the past month.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows two providers have been rated in Brighton and Hove in December.
Asher Nursing Home – a residential care home – was awarded an 'inadequate' rating on December 16. Its latest inspection was on October 18.
Another care home, 3 The Droveway, was given a 'good' rating, having last been inspected on October 16. The rating was published on December 21.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.