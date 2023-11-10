Childhood obesity rates in Brighton and Hove worse than before coronavirus pandemic

Childhood obesity rates in Brighton and Hove have worsened following the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

A young child is weighed on scales.

Childhood obesity rates in Brighton and Hove have worsened following the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

The Obesity Health Alliance said every child deserves to grow up healthy, regardless of their circumstances. It urged the Government to incentivise companies to produce healthier products and restrict children from being "bombarded with manipulative advertising".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Digital figures show 395 of 2,320 Year 6 pupils measured in Brighton and Hove were classed as obese or severely obese in 2022-23.

Most Popular

It meant 17% of 10 and 11-year-olds were in the highest two BMI categories as they prepared to leave primary school.

This was down from 18.7% the year before but above pre-pandemic levels of 15% in 2019-20.

Across England, 22.7% of Year 6 pupils were obese or severely obese – down on the 23.4% recorded the year previous, but still above pre-pandemic figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data comes from the Government's annual National Child Measurement Programme – part of its approach to tackling obesity – which records the height and weight of Year 6 and reception-age children in state-maintained schools across England to monitor obesity trends.

Katharine Jenner, director of the OHA, said: "All children have a right to grow up healthy, regardless of their circumstances."

Ms Jenner added people want easy, healthy options, and said if the Government was to incentivise companies to produce healthier products and restrict advertising financially, "it will have a disproportional benefit on those struggling to get by, freeing them from the harm caused by unhealthy food and drink".

Ms Jenner also highlighted the divide between rich and poor, with children living in the most deprived areas (30.2%) more than twice as likely to be obese as those living in the least deprived (13.1%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mike McKean, vice president for policy at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said overweight children – of which two in five leave primary school – have a higher risk of chronic illnesses, mental health issues, and lower life expectancy.

Dr McKean said the disparity between children living in deprived areas and those in affluent places is "unacceptable". He added: "To have these children at such a disadvantage before even starting secondary school is a national disgrace."

The Government aims to cut childhood obesity rates in half by 2030, but Dr McKean said the root cause is poverty and deprivation, which "are robbing our children of a healthy adulthood before they even start school".

He urged the Government to expand free school meals, increase financial support during the cost-of-living crisis, implement a junk-food marketing watershed ban, and introduce mandatory guidelines on sugar and salt in baby foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Health and Social Care said it is committing to halving childhood obesity rates in 2030.