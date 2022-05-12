Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 27,936 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 7% on the 30,185 visits recorded during March, but 1% more than the 27,725 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 15,294 visits to A&E at sites run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 24% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 2,085 booked appointments, up from 2,073 in March

Just 56% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,507 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients