Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 28,715 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in August.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 6% on the 30,619 visits recorded during July, and 5% lower than the 30,330 patients seen in August 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 27,415 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 26% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

In August:

There were 1,885 booked appointments, down from 2,127 in July

57% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,594 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients

Of those, 925 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 109 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times