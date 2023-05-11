Drop in visits to A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Sussex University Hospitals Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 27,646 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in April.

That was a drop of 6% on the 29,480 visits recorded during March, and 1% lower than the 27,936 patients seen in April 2022.

The figures show attendances were in line with the levels seen two years ago – in April 2021, there were 27,725 visits to A&E departments run by the Sussex University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 10% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 5% were via consultant-led departments with single specialities, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Nuffield Trust fellow Jessica Morris said it is positive to see some improvements, which are to be expected after an "incredibly difficult winter period".

"Three quarters of patients left A&E within the four-hour target in April, up from two thirds in December 2022," she added.

"However, in most cases emergency care services are still struggling to meet targets, so given the massive backlog of planned treatment and the knock-on effect that has on other parts of the NHS, we still have a very long way to go."

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 6% compared to March, and a similar number as seen during April 2022.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments across England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted stood at 26,900 in April, down 32% from 39,700 in March. The figure hit a record 54,600 in December 2022.

Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation, said patients continue to "pay the price" as services and staff are under intense pressure with one in 13 patients spending more than 12 hours in A&E departments.

"Resolving the current pay disputes should help avoid more short-term disruption, so the recent headway made by the Government and trade unions is welcome," he added.

"However, this will not address the underlying challenges facing the health service and those who work in it. The workforce plan, long promised by the Government to address chronic staff shortages and improve retention, must be published."

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said strides made in emergency care "in the face of incredible pressure" is testimony to the hard work of frontline staff.

She added: "Ambulance response times are the fastest they have been for almost two years while A&E performance has also improved."

At University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 2,044 booked appointments, down from 2,050 in March

67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,222 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 8% of all arrivals