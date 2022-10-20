Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Billies Cafe at 98 Goldstone Villas, Hove; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Hunglish at 6 Brighton Square, Brighton; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Loam Coffee & Store at 111 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: The Set At Cafe Rust at 50 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Merkur Slots at 9 - 10 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Neighbourhood at 95 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on October 5
• Rated 4: Fogo De Chao Brighton at 65 West Street, Brighton; rated on September 14
• Rated 3: Shogun Ramen at 13 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Velvet Jacks at 50 Norfolk Square, Brighton; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Chalk at 13 Pool Valley, Brighton; rated on October 7
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Trawler Man at 106 Gloucester Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: China Kitchen at 17 Coombe Terrace, Brighton; rated on October 7