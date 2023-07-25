Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Black Mocha at 103 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Sabai Thai Gastropub at Princes House, Princes Place, 165-169 North Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The House Restaurant at 37 East Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The New Club at 134 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Sussex Surplus At BELTA Community Hub at 146a Donald Hall Road, Brighton; rated on July 11

• Rated 1: Raffaello at 10 Bartholomew Square, Brighton; rated on June 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: North Laine Brewhouse (wetside) at 27 Gloucester Place, Brighton; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: North Laine Pub - Kitchen at 27 Gloucester Place, Brighton; rated on July 17

• Rated 5: Circle Kitchen at Ladies Mile Hotel, 2 Mackie Avenue, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Alberta's At The Windmill at 69 Upper North Street, Brighton; rated on July 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cravinn at 2 Preston Circus, Brighton; rated on July 19

