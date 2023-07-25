NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Black Mocha at 103 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Sabai Thai Gastropub at Princes House, Princes Place, 165-169 North Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: The House Restaurant at 37 East Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: The New Club at 134 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Sussex Surplus At BELTA Community Hub at 146a Donald Hall Road, Brighton; rated on July 11

    • Rated 1: Raffaello at 10 Bartholomew Square, Brighton; rated on June 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: North Laine Brewhouse (wetside) at 27 Gloucester Place, Brighton; rated on July 17

    • Rated 5: North Laine Pub - Kitchen at 27 Gloucester Place, Brighton; rated on July 17

    • Rated 5: Circle Kitchen at Ladies Mile Hotel, 2 Mackie Avenue, Brighton; rated on July 13

    • Rated 5: Alberta's At The Windmill at 69 Upper North Street, Brighton; rated on July 12

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Cravinn at 2 Preston Circus, Brighton; rated on July 19

    • Rated 5: Subway at 16 Old Steine, Brighton; rated on June 29