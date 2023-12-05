Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rebecca's Kitchen at Hove And Kingsway Bowling Club, The Beach, Kingsway, Hove; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: Meo Plants And Cafe at 39 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Book And Bean Cafe at Mithras House, Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Breakfast And After School Club At Queens Park Primary Sch at Queens Park Primary School, Freshfield Place, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: RVS Alexandria Childrens Hospital Cafe at Eastern Road, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: RVS Royal Sussex Eye Hospital Cafe at Sussex Eye Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: RVS Royal Sussex Hospital A&E Cafe at Accident And Emergency, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Upper Crust Caterers At Lazy Fin at 163 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Cielo Cakery at 151 Portland Road, Hove; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Cielo Cakery at 36 Church Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: JB's American Diner at 31 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Kanok Thai Restaurant at 65 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 4: That Little Tea Shop In The Lanes at 17 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on October 24