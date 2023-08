Food hygiene ratings given to 169 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 169 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 118 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Raffaello at 10 Bartholomew Square, Brighton; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Alcampo Lounge at 84-86 London Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Fatto A Mano at 77 London Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Fatto A Mano at 25 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Five Guys at 4 The Boardwalk, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Flour Pot Bakery at 41 First Avenue, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Gail's at 93 North Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Hixon Green at 124 Church Road, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Hove Deep Sea Anglers at Western Esplanade, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Jubilee Cafe at Jubilee Building, Arts Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Julien Plumart Cafe at 48 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Lemongrass at 55 Church Road, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Lex's Cafe at Kings Esplanade, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Open Art Cafe at 6 Nevill Road, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Porteur at 210 Church Road, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Small Batch Coffee at Units 1 And 2, Wellington House, 1 Camden Street, Portslade; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Small Batch Coffee Co at 68 - 70 Goldstone Villas, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Terre A Terre at 71 East Street, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Flour Pot Kitchen at 85 - 90 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Queensbury Coffee House at 184 - 186 Old Shoreham Road, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Westlain Restaurant at Village Way, Falmer, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Curry Leaf Cafe at 60 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Latinoamerica at 36 Church Road, Hove; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Athena B at 27 Station Road, Portslade; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Blend & Brew Brighton at 44 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Bread And Milk Ltd at 82 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Cin Cin Italian Bar And Kitchen at 60 Western Road, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Danny's Chinese Restaurant at 179 - 181 Portland Road, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Dine Central at First Floor North, Bramber House, Refectory Road, University Of Sussex; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 11 Market Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Japanese Cafe An-An at 94 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Kogi Korean Cuisine at 30 York Place, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Latina at 104b Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Lawns Cafe at Kings Esplanade, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Love Fit Cafe at 110 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Marmalade at 237 Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Moes @ The Circus at 1 Clyde Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Coal Shed Restaurant Ltd at 8 Boyces Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Garden Cafe at St Anns Well Gardens, Somerhill Road, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Grange Tea Garden at The Green, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Old Ship Hotel at 31 - 38 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Trading Post Coffee at 36 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Waste Collection - Works Canteen at Canteen, Hollingdean Depot, Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Wafflemeister at 49 West Street, Brighton; rated on July 24

• Rated 5: Brighton Electric Recording Co. at 43-45 Coombe Terrace, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Burger King at 43 - 45 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Burger King at Goldstone Retail Park, Newtown Road, Hove; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Flour Pot Bakery at 121 Portland Road, Hove; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Ganges Brasserie at 93 Church Road, Hove; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Haylea's Cafe at 75 Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Joe's Cafe at 24 Upper Hamilton Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Kambi's Restaurant at 107 Western Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Kouzina at Unit 39- 40, Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Old Boat Community Centre at Community Centre, Carden Park, Carden Hill, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Pizza 500 at 83 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at Brighton Marina Village, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Riddle And Finns at 12b Meeting House Lane, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: TGI Fridays at 8 The Boardwalk, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The Coach House at 24 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: VIP Very Italian Pizza at 67 Lustrells Vale, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Wai Kika Moo Kau at 11a Kensington Gardens, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Ala's Cafe at 13 Cranbourne Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Baqueano at 125 Western Road, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Beach Walk Grill at 126 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Cafe De La Mer at 124a Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Cafe Domenica at Hove Central Library, 182 - 186 Church Road, Hove; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Casalingo at 29 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Chamuyo at 62 Middle Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Coffee Tzar at 24 Garnet House, St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Curry Mahal (Eatclever Brighton) at 171 - 173 Portland Road, Hove; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Flour Pot Bakery at 40 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Flour Pot Bakery at 124 Elm Grove, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 129 Church Road, Hove, Brighton & Hove; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: H K Place at 37 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Iydea at 17 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Lucky Beach at 183 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Murmur Restaurant at 91 - 96 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Prezzo at 6a Waterfront, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Si Signore at 12 Sydney Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Thai Pad Thai at 72 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Ask Italian at 58 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Costa at 193 Western Road, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Costa at 17 London Road, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Costa at 13-14 George Street, Hove; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Costa At Tesco's at Church Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Unit A, Churchill Square, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Moshimo at Bartholomew Square, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Ice Cafe Snow Shake Ltd at 106-107 Kings Road Arches, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Pho at 12 Black Lion Street, Brighton; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Phoebelicious at BN3 ; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: The Copper Clam at 143 - 144 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Wild Cherry at 91 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Zizzi at 7-8 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Bristol Gardens Health Spa at 24 Bristol Gardens, Brighton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Costa at 127 Portland Road, Hove; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Harrisons Of Hove at 11 - 13 Montefiore Road, Hove; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Mange Tout at 81 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Martin's Burger House at 8 East Street, Brighton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 139 - 140 London Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Moksha Caffe at 4 - 5 York Place, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Nando's at 5 Waterfront, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Nando's Chickenland at 34 Duke Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Nanninella Piizzeria at 26 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Pizza Express/Mac & Wings at 107 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Tuntuns Cafe at 150 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Wagamama at The Argus Building, 30 Kensington Street, Brighton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Cote Restaurant at 115-116 Church Street, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Crunch And Co at BN2 ; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Cup Of Joe at 28 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Etch. By Steven Edwards at 216 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Fresh Start Sussex at Park Cafe, Easthill Park, Portslade; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: KFC at 63 Western Road, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Mamabrum's at 148a Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 157-161 Western Road, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Mojo Coffee House at 148 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: This Little Piggy at Unit 36, Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Yo Sushi at 6 Jubilee Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 14

• Rated 4: Hove Recreation Ground Cafe at The Old Rec Cafe, Hove Recreation Ground, Shirley Drive, Hove; rated on June 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 29 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: DoubleTree By Hilton Brighton Metropole at 106 - 121 Kings Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Blindshrimp Ltd At The William The Fourth at 4 Church Street, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Brighthelm at 20a - 22 West Street, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Nevill Public House at 214 Nevill Road, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Chimney House at 28 Upper Hamilton Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The French Horn at 82 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Mesmerist - Space And Thyme Kitchen at 1 - 3 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Pulse Catering Ltd - Preston Park Tavern at 88 Havelock Road, Brighton; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Bedford Tavern at 30 Western Street, Brighton; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Danny At Haus On The Hill at 58 Southover Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Hove Place - Kitchen Franchise at 35 First Avenue, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Lost Boys Chicken At The Joker at 2 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Park View at 71 Preston Drove, Preston, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The West Quay at West Quay, Waterfront, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Walkabout/Chik Box/K-Town Chicken/Locked & Loaded at 79 - 81 West Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Ye Olde Black Horse at 65 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Font at Union Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The Walrus at 10 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: The Westbourne at 90 Portland Road, Hove, Brighton & Hove; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Keng's Thai Kitchen at 2-10 Wilmington Way, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The Station Hotel at Station Hotel, 1 Hampstead Road, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The West Hill Tavern at 67 Buckingham Place, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: The White Rabbit (Kitchen) at 13 - 14 Kensington Gardens, Brighton; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Brew Dog at 52 - 54 Grand Parade, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: The Tempest Inn (Wet Sales) at 159 - 161 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Beelzebab At Hope And Ruin Pub at 11 - 12 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Brighton Music Hall at 127 - 131 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Grenadier at 200 Hangleton Road, Hove; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Saltdean Tavern (Stonehouse Q) at The Saltdean Tavern, Saltdean Park Road, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on June 14

Takeaways

Plus 22 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Hove Patisserie at 11 Hove Park Villas, Hove, East Sussex; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Belgian Chips at 14 Cranbourne Street, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Belgian Chips at 67 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Pronto In Tavola at 43a Waterloo Street, Hove; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Lobster Pot at 11 Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: The Windmill at 61 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Ocean Fish Bar at 45 Manor Hill, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Pizza Me at The Kiosk, Elm Grove, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Smileys at 3 Burwash Road, Hove; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Sure Fry at 263 Queens Park Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: The Kemp Town Chippy at 73 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Brighton Chippy at 4 Terminus Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Burger Brothers at 97 North Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Burger King at 63 - 65 North Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Portland at 90 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: VIP Very Italian Pizza at 19 Old Steine, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 5: Hove Fish Bar at 173 Hangleton Way, Hove; rated on July 13

• Rated 5: Nisa And Subway at 47 - 49 The Highway, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Subway at Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Agra Tandoori at 263 Ditchling Road, Stanmer, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Curry Inn at 36 Prestonville Road, Brighton; rated on June 14