Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gung-Ho at 36 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Aji Sushi at Unit 1, 1 The Drive, Hove; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Florence Road Market Cafe at One Church, Florence Road, Brighton; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Pearls at 5 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Pearls at Falmer House, Gardner Centre Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: RVS Royal Sussex Outpatients Cafe at Out Patients Royal Sussex County H, Eastern Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Middown House B And B at Mid Down House, Standean, Brighton; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Badgers Tennis Club at Church Place, Brighton; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Macmillan Horizon Centre Cafe at The Macmillan Horizon Centre, 2 Bristol Gate, Brighton; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Egg And Spoon at 107 - 108 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Platinum Lace at 76 East Street, Brighton; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Bugle Inn (wet Sales) at 24 St Martin'S Street, Brighton; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: The Bee's Mouth (wet Sales) at 10 Western Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Bar Valentino (wet Sales) at First Floor, 7 New Road, Brighton; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Bow Street Runner (wet Sales) at 62 Brunswick Street West, Hove; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Brighton Railway Club at 4 Belmont, Brighton; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Lucky Voice at 8 Black Lion Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on February 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: