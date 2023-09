Food hygiene ratings given to 20 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Carousel at 216-217 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Modelo Lounge at 143 - 145 Church Road, Hove; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Staff Canteen, Building 2, C/o Legal And General Assurance at Legal & General Hove (Ch & Co Catering), City Park, Building Two, The Droveway; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Dharma Coffee at 82 North Road, Brighton; rated on September 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Metrodeco at 38 Upper St James Street, Brighton; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Milkbar at Aquarium Station And Visitor Centre, Volks Railway, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: St James's Street Coffee at 72 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: The Brighton Cocktail Company at 87 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on September 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Chaiiwala at 142 Western Road, Brighton; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Doctor's Orders Cafe at Medical School, Biology Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Jo And Co Restaurants at 115 Church Road, Hove; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Madeira Harvester at Unit 1, The Terraces, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on September 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Shelter Hall at 152 - 154 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: Cloud 9 at 11 York Place, Brighton; rated on August 22

• Rated 4: Trading Post Coffee Roasters (Sussex) Ltd at 40 Kensington Gardens, Brighton; rated on August 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Charles Street Tap at 8 - 9 Marine Parade, Brighton; rated on September 5

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Circa Deli at 20 Warren Road, Brighton; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Jennys Fish And Chips at 86 Preston Drove, Brighton; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Chippy Chips at 16 Victoria Terrace, Hove; rated on September 5