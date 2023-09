Food hygiene ratings given to 30 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: La Mucca Nera at 107 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Karen's Diner at Unit 3b, Boardwalk Level, Waterfront, Brighton Marina; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Arena Racing Company at Brighton Racecourse, Race Hill, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Beach Hut at 20 Grand Junction Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Bella Napoli at 19 Waterfront, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, Sussex; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Cafe 97 at 97 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Donatello at 1 - 3 Brighton Place, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Harris MBM Technology Canteen at Emblem House, Home Farm Business Centre, Home Farm Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Hawk's Cafe at Whitehawk Football Club, East Brighton Park, Wilson Avenue, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Longhill High School at Falmer Road, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant Ltd at 208 Church Road, Hove, Brighton & Hove; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Pinocchio at 22 New Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Sunbirds at 109 London Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Village Fish Bar at 3 South Street, Portslade; rated on September 12

• Rated 4: Tropical Sushi at 12 Western Road, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 4: Toota at 55 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on August 15

• Rated 1: Green Kitchen at 8 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on August 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Brighton Footgolf at Benfield Valley Golf Course, Hangleton Lane, Hove; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Shakey's Kitchen - Shakespeare's Head at 1 Chatham Place, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: The Railway Inn at 2 Station Road, Portslade; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Arissy At The Kemp at 8a St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on September 7

• Rated 5: The Kemp at Thomas Kemp, 8 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on September 7

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China Chef Express at 15 Beaconsfield Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Crave at 234 Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Frandzo Peri Peri at 20 Coombe Terrace, Brighton; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Kemptown Cuisine at 111 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: Noodle Soup at 37 West Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 4: Kebab And Doner Mania at 104 Western Road, Brighton; rated on August 15

• Rated 3: Beach House Cafe at The Old Police Box, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on August 16