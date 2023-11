Food hygiene ratings given to 56 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 56 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 39 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant at 76 Western Road, Brighton; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Ed's Easy Diner at Unit C2, Churchill Square, Brighton; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at 39 - 42 East Street, Brighton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: St Matthias Playcafe at St Matthias Church, Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Traact Nutrition Kitchen at 15a Queens Parade, Hove; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Head Kitchen at 101 North Road, Brighton; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Salt Shed at 111 Church Street, Brighton; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: WRAP Nursery at 83 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Bankers at 218 - 220 Hangleton Road, Hove; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: New Larchwood - Dining Room And Barista And Baker Cafe at New Larchwood, Waldron Avenue, Brighton; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Nord at 15 Cranbourne Street, Brighton; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: 17 Grams at 56 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Bismillah Spice Of Life at 59 - 61 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Cafe Domenica at Plus X Innovation Hub, Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Cafe Monella at 170 Old Shoreham Road, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Colosseo Restaurant at 70 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Drury's at 12 - 16 Richardson Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Fatto A Mano at 65 - 67 Church Road, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Fika (Cracked) at 1 Norton Road, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Harry Ramsden's at 1-4 Marine Parade, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: La Piazza at 79 - 80 Western Road, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Lavash at 52 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Marrocco's Ice Cream Ltd at 8 Kings Esplanade, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Mikel Coffee Shop at 79 - 80 Western Road, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: The Painting Pottery Cafe at 31 North Road, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Triple Two Coffee at 65 George Street, Hove; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Lost Boys Land at 13 York Place, Brighton; rated on November 19

• Rated 5: Pret A Manger at 77 - 78 North Street, Brighton; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Brighton Pizza And Chicken (previously Pizza Chalet) at 50 London Road, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Coffee @ 33 at 33 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Etci Kitchen at 47 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Gourmet Burger Kitchen at 45 - 46 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Loading - Brighton at Unit 11, Lower Promenade, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Breakfast Club at 16 - 17 Market Street, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Chilli Pickle at 17 Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Persia at 126 Church Road, Hove; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Sugardough at 5 Victoria Terrace, Hove; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Wild Flor at 42 Church Road, Hove; rated on November 9

• Rated 3: Carne at 141 Church Road, Hove; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Pickled Oyster At The Stoneham at 153 Portland Road, Hove; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: The Joker at 2 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Fountain Head (Wet Sales) at 102 North Road, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Lickle More At Castle Snooker Club at 22-23 Castle Street, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Fitz Regent at 7-8 Castle Square, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Cowley Club at 12 London Road, Brighton; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Flavour Express at 2 The Parade, Valley Drive, Brighton; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Salt And Charcoal at 57 London Road, Brighton; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA at 44 Station Road, Portslade; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 16 - 17 St Georges Place, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Italian At Home at 93 Mill Lane, Portslade; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Leon Restaurants at 75 - 76 North Street, Brighton; rated on November 20

• Rated 5: Bad Boys Burgers at 9 Western Road, Hove; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Bhindis at 166 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Lucky Star at 180 Sackville Road, Hove; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Kismet Tandoori at 133 Portland Road, Hove; rated on November 9