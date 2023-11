Food hygiene ratings given to 77 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 77 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 49 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chowringhee (previously Asiana Fusion) at 2 Wilmington Parade, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Cosy Cottage at 35 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Dharma Coffee / Layloya Wine And Organics Ltd at 20 Western Road, Hove; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Grosvenor Casino at 9 Grand Junction Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Hove Tandoori at 175 Church Road, Hove; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Patcham Cafe And Restaurant at 195 Carden Avenue, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Petit Pois Restaurant at 70 - 71 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at 22 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Red Snapper at 90 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Rustico Brighton at 300 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Shanes Kitchen at 74 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Brighton Sauna at 75 - 76 Grand Parade, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Buccaneer at 186 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Whitecliffs Cafe - Bar - Grill at Whitecliff Beach Cafe, Marine Drive, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Yelken at 109 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Burger Off At The New Oak at The New Oak, County Oak Avenue, Brighton; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Palmito at 16 Western Road, Hove; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Tørstigbar at 45 George Street, Brighton; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Archipelagos at 121 Western Road, Hove; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Chalet Cafe at Preston Park, Preston Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: D'Arcys Sea Food at 49 Market Street, Brighton; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Fish And Chips at 39 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Tiffany's at 22 North Road, Brighton; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Wahaca at 161 North Street, Brighton; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Kitokito at 19 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: St Luke's Prestonville at St Lukes Church, 64 Old Shoreham Road, Brighton; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: Triple Point Coffee at 53 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: PUCK at 19 Chatham Place, Brighton; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Badiani Brighton at 10 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Ikigai Coffee at 37 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Samurai Centre at Albany House, 49 New England Street, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Sixes Social Cricket at British Airways I360, Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: YORI Brighton at 24 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Billies Cafe at 34 Hampton Place, Brighton; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Creams Brighton at 86 Western Road, Brighton; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Ephesus at 80 - 82 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: FCB Coffee at Brighton Station, Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Gather And Gather (Staff Canteen) - Lloyds Banking at 3 City Park, The Droveway, Hove; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Il Bistro at 6 - 7a Market Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Planet India at 4-5 Richmond Parade, Brighton; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Yellowave Beachsports And Barefoot Cafe Bar at 299 Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering at 15 - 18 West Street, Brighton; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Puzzle Bored Cafe at Lion House, 27 New Road, Brighton; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Redroaster/Lucky Khao Thai at 1d St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Royal Pavillion Tea at Pavilion Shop, 4 - 5 Pavilion Buildings, Brighton; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Gong Cha at 51 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: Rotunda Cafe at Preston Park, Preston Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 10

• Rated 4: Pelicano Coffee Co. at St Peters Place Kiosk, The Level, Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on September 28

• Rated 1: Nord at 15 Cranbourne Street, Brighton; rated on September 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Druids Head at 9 Brighton Place, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Ola's Bar at 196 Church Road, Hove; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Stoneham(wet Sales) at 153 Portland Road, Hove; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Palmeira at 70 - 71 Cromwell Road, Hove; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Rock Inn at 7 Rock Street, Brighton; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Mrs Fitzherberts at 25 - 26 New Road, Brighton; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: The Better Half at 1 Hove Place, Hove; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Soulfoo Food Bar At The Old Albion at 110 Church Road, Hove; rated on October 22

• Rated 5: The Edinburgh - Wet Sales at 67a Upper Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Royal Standard at 59 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: The Burger Barn at Ruby, Coldean Lane, Brighton; rated on October 16

• Rated 1: The Sussex Cricketer at 3a Eaton Road, Hove; rated on September 6

Takeaways

Plus 16 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Toastie at BN3 ; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Archipelagos Gyros at 109 Western Road, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Crepeaffaire at 35 East Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Fish And Chips at 86 - 87 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Hainault Fryers at 6 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: J & E Fish Bar at 6 Hollingbury Place, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Smugglers at 36 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Subway at Russell House, 20 West Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Sandwich Masters at 101 Old Shoreham Road, Hove, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Masalla Kitchen at 76 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: African Chow at 1 Fenchurch Walk, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Casba at 11 Western Road, Hove; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 84 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Wolfies Of Hove at 90 Goldstone Villas, Hove; rated on October 18