Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Yummy Kebab at 88 Elm Drive, Hove; rated on August 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 4: Mighty Bites At The Garden Bar at 324 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 2

    • Rated 3: Brighton Bytes at 324 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 2

    • Rated 3: The Fat Pig At The Park Crescent at 39 Park Crescent Terrace, Brighton; rated on August 2