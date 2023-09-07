Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Yummy Kebab at 88 Elm Drive, Hove; rated on August 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Mighty Bites At The Garden Bar at 324 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 2
• Rated 3: Brighton Bytes at 324 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 2
• Rated 3: The Fat Pig At The Park Crescent at 39 Park Crescent Terrace, Brighton; rated on August 2