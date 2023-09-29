BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Good Friends Restaurant at 24-25 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on August 24

    • Rated 4: Happy Maki at 8 Pool Valley, Brighton; rated on August 24

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Kokoro at 57 North Street, Brighton; rated on August 24

    • Rated 1: Desi at 7 Oxford Street, Brighton; rated on August 24