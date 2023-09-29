Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Good Friends Restaurant at 24-25 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on August 24
• Rated 4: Happy Maki at 8 Pool Valley, Brighton; rated on August 24
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Kokoro at 57 North Street, Brighton; rated on August 24
• Rated 1: Desi at 7 Oxford Street, Brighton; rated on August 24