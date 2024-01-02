BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Darya at 318 Portland Road, Hove; rated on November 27

    • Rated 1: Cas Croute at 6 Queens Place, Hove; rated on November 25

    • Rated 0: The Treetop Cafe at St Augustines Centre, Stanford Avenue, Brighton; rated on November 24

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA at Unit 2, 58 - 62 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on November 27