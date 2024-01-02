Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Darya at 318 Portland Road, Hove; rated on November 27
• Rated 1: Cas Croute at 6 Queens Place, Hove; rated on November 25
• Rated 0: The Treetop Cafe at St Augustines Centre, Stanford Avenue, Brighton; rated on November 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA at Unit 2, 58 - 62 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on November 27