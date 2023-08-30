BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Dyke Road Park Cafe at Dyke Road Park, Dyke Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on July 25

    • Rated 4: Glazed at 25 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on July 25

    • Rated 4: The Wall Cafe at East Lockside, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on July 25

    • Rated 3: Social Board at 21 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on July 25

    It means that of Brighton and Hove's 867 similar establishments with ratings, 665 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.