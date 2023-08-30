Food hygiene ratings given to four Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Dyke Road Park Cafe at Dyke Road Park, Dyke Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on July 25
• Rated 4: Glazed at 25 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on July 25
• Rated 4: The Wall Cafe at East Lockside, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on July 25
• Rated 3: Social Board at 21 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on July 25
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 867 similar establishments with ratings, 665 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.