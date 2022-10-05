Food hygiene ratings given to nine Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffee Club at 35 Clifton Hill, Brighton; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: The Vape Be at 13 Guildford Road, Brighton; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Aunty Bunnys Hut at BN1 ; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: The Deli at 4 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: Indiana Tandoori at 4 Church Road, Hove; rated on September 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Argyle Arms at 32 Argyle Road, Brighton; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Golden Foods At Golden Cannon at Golden Cannon, 20-21 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: Lion And Lobster at 24 Sillwood Street, Brighton; rated on September 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Bua Thai at 1a Richmond Parade, Brighton; rated on August 5