NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings given to nine Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Issa Sushi at 116 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 28

    • Rated 5: Orienthai at 51 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 28

    • Rated 5: Tutto at 20 Marlborough Place, Brighton; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: Sussex Kids Hub at Patcham Methodist Church, Ladies Mile Road, Brighton; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Food For Friends at 17 - 18 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on May 19

    • Rated 4: Teba Foods Brighton Limited at 82 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on May 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Big Sams Kitchen At The Signalman at 76 - 78 Ditchling Rise, Brighton; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: Ladies Mile Wet Sales at 2 Mackie Avenue, Brighton; rated on June 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Poke Shack at Unit 1, Saxon Works, Olive Road, Hove; rated on June 13