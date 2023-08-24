Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Kennys Rock And Soul Cafe at 1a Kensington Gardens, Brighton; rated on July 19
• Rated 4: Ricardos Cafe At Patching Lodge at Patching Lodge, Park Street, Brighton; rated on July 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Magic Wok at 49 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on July 19