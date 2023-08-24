BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Kennys Rock And Soul Cafe at 1a Kensington Gardens, Brighton; rated on July 19

• Rated 4: Ricardos Cafe At Patching Lodge at Patching Lodge, Park Street, Brighton; rated on July 19

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 1: Magic Wok at 49 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on July 19