Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Al Duomo at 7 Pavilion Buildings, Brighton; rated on August 31
• Rated 1: Rawlab Juice And Co at 73 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on August 31
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Marrocco's Restaurant Ltd at 8 Kings Esplanade, Hove; rated on August 31