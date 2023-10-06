BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Al Duomo at 7 Pavilion Buildings, Brighton; rated on August 31

    • Rated 1: Rawlab Juice And Co at 73 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on August 31

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Marrocco's Restaurant Ltd at 8 Kings Esplanade, Hove; rated on August 31