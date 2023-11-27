BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 1: Sunoso at 55 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 21

    • Rated 1: Med at 2 - 3 Little East Street, Brighton; rated on October 20

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Upper Crust Caterer At The Tempest Inn at 159 - 161 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on October 21