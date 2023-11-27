Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Sunoso at 55 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 21
• Rated 1: Med at 2 - 3 Little East Street, Brighton; rated on October 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Upper Crust Caterer At The Tempest Inn at 159 - 161 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on October 21