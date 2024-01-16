BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Al Rouche at 44 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on December 11

    • Rated 4: Breakfast At Tiffany's at 333 Kingsway, Hove; rated on December 11

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Pizza Xtra at 84 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on December 11