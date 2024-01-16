Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Al Rouche at 44 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on December 11
• Rated 4: Breakfast At Tiffany's at 333 Kingsway, Hove; rated on December 11
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Pizza Xtra at 84 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on December 11