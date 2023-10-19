Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: No 1 Restaurant at 67 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on September 13

• Rated 4: The Grange Rest Home at 11 Sackville Gardens, Hove; rated on September 13

• Rated 1: The Plough Kitchen at The Plough Inn, Vicarage Lane, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on September 13