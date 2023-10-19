Food hygiene ratings given to three Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: No 1 Restaurant at 67 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on September 13
• Rated 4: The Grange Rest Home at 11 Sackville Gardens, Hove; rated on September 13
• Rated 1: The Plough Kitchen at The Plough Inn, Vicarage Lane, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on September 13
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 870 similar establishments with ratings, 662 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.