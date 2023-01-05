Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
20 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bartley Kitchens Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at 27a Cleveland Road, Brighton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.