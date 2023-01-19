Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Buzzing Taste Buds At St James Pub, at 16 Madeira Place, Brighton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.
And The Crescent, at 6 Clifton Hill, Brighton was also given a score of three on December 14.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 329 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 278 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.