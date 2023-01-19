Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Buzzing Taste Buds At St James Pub, at 16 Madeira Place, Brighton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.

And The Crescent, at 6 Clifton Hill, Brighton was also given a score of three on December 14.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 329 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 278 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.