Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
The Fish Shack, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Beach, Kingsway, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And Kebab House, a takeaway at 3 The Broadway, Brighton was also given a score of four on January 26.