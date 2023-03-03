Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

Edit Account-Sign Out
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Fish Shack, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Beach, Kingsway, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

And Kebab House, a takeaway at 3 The Broadway, Brighton was also given a score of four on January 26.