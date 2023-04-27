Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Hove Park Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 156 Old Shoreham Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.
And Fireaway Designer Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 91 Blatchington Road, Hove was also given a score of four on March 22.