Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Seagull, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11 - 14 Madeira Drive, Brighton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 10.
And Island Takeaway, a takeaway at 162 Edward Street, Brighton was given a score of zero on May 10.