Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Seagull, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11 - 14 Madeira Drive, Brighton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 10.

And Island Takeaway, a takeaway at 162 Edward Street, Brighton was given a score of zero on May 10.