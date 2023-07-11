Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
The West Tap, a pub, bar or nightclub at 73 - 75 Kings Road Arches, Brighton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.
And Bagelman, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Bond Street, Brighton was given a score of four on June 5.