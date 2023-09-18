Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
La Mucca Nera, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 107 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And Mile Oak Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 364 Mile Oak Road, Portslade was given a score of four on August 11.