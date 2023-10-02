Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fred's At The Brunswick, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Holland Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 26.
And Hong Kong Garden, a takeaway at 86 Graham Avenue, Portslade was given a score of three on August 26.