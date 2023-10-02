BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fred's At The Brunswick, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Holland Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 26.

And Hong Kong Garden, a takeaway at 86 Graham Avenue, Portslade was given a score of three on August 26.