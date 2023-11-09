BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pesca, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Church Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.

And Passione Napoletana "The Kitchen", a takeaway at 165 Hangleton Way, Hove was given a score of one on October 4.