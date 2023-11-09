Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pesca, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Church Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Passione Napoletana "The Kitchen", a takeaway at 165 Hangleton Way, Hove was given a score of one on October 4.