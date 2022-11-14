Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Casazul, at Unit 21, Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 7.
And Yifang Brighton Ltd, at 130 Queens Road, Brighton was given a score of two on October 7.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 910 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 684 (75%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.